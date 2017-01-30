Trinity Uni Encourages More Girls Into Sport

30 January 2017, 11:38

This Girl Can

Special girls-only sessions have been started at a university in Yorkshire to encourage women into sport.

It's aimed at women who haven't taken part in sport since leaving school.

It's part of the This Girl Can campaign and is being run at Leeds' Trinity University.

There's a huge drop off in girls taking part in sport once they finish school and this is trying to tackle inactivity in female students.

Their special girls only sessions are designed to make students feel more confident about getting active.

They make sure no-one is watching the sessions, that they're at a level that suits all abilities, and that they're social, so it's having things like music in the background.

Sessions include squash, spinning and running.

Since September, 112 girls who'd not done any sport since school have started taking part.

Trending On Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Harry Styles Relationship

Dua Lipa Finally Speaks Out About Her 'Relationship' With Harry Styles...

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Zendaya and Taylor's squad

Zendaya Has Shut Down A Twitter Troll & Then Offered The Victim A Modelling Contract... As You Do
Kim Woodburn's Adulterer Rant #CBB

WATCH: Kim Woodburn's #CBB Adulterer Rant Has Been Remixed Into An Absolute Club Anthem!

Little Mix Touch video photoshop

“She’s Perfect As She Is” Little Mix Fans Hit Back After Claims The Girls Were Photoshopped Thinner

Little Mix

Albus Dumbledore different name

Albus Perkamentus?! We Had No Idea Harry Potter Characters Have Different Names In Other Countries
Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl

Kimberley Walsh Reveals ‘Pregnant’ Cheryl Was “Desperate” To Meet Her New Baby

Cheryl