Student Found Dead In Leeds

17 September 2017, 08:22

Harry Loker

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old student was found dead with unexplained injuries following a night out with friends.

Harry Loker, was found collapsed outside an address in Royal Park Avenue, in the Hyde Park area of Leeds, at around 9.17am on Friday.

The Leeds Beckett University student had a number of injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesman said the injuries cannot presently be accounted for and the death is being treated as unexplained.

He said Mr Loker had been out socialising with friends in Leeds city centre on Thursday evening and is believed to have left to go home in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police, said detectives are trying to establish the student's movements after he left the city centre.

He appealed to anyone who may have seen him on Thursday night or Friday morning to come forward as they may have "vital information" which could help the inquiry.

Mr Khan said: "We are appealing for information to help us to understand the circumstances leading to Harry's death.

"At this time, there are a number of injuries that we are unable to account for, and are keeping an open mind as to how these may have been sustained."

He continued: "Harry's family are understandably devastated with the news and officers are continuing to support them at this time."

Mr Loker's family said they were "broken" by the death of the "devoted" and "perfect" young student.

In a tribute, they said: "Harry was a devoted son, brother and perfect grandson and we could not have asked for more.

"We as a family were extremely proud of Harry and all his achievements and he will be sorely missed.

"This terrible, terrible incident has broken us as a family and leaves pain in our hearts."

Anyone with any information, or who may have seen Mr Loker, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, quoting 1317426310, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Trending On Capital FM

Taylor Swift Rumoured To Be Performing At The MTV

Taylor Swift's Rumoured To Be Performing New Music At The MTV EMAs In London & We Can't Wait
Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Kady McDermott Scott Thomas

Love Island's Kady Reveals Her & BF Scott Are 'Happy' Amidst Reports That He Was Arrested For Assaulting Her
Riverdale throwback photos

The 7 Riverdale Throwback Photos That They Wish You'd Never See

Sam Smith

Sam Smith Reveals He Came Out To His Parents At 10 Years Old & They Worried He’d Be Bullied

Sam Smith

Phone Number Revenge

This Girl's Revenge On A Guy Who Screwed Her Over Is So Good We Wanna Try It On All Our Exes
Selena Transplant

The Weeknd Planned His 'Starboy' Tour Dates So That He Could Be There For Selena, Basically Proving That Real Love Does Exist