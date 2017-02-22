Street Parties Planned To Mark Year Since Jo Cox Death

22 February 2017, 09:44

Jo Cox Brendan Cox Tribute Photo

It's all about bringing communities together.

The Duchess of Cornwall is joining Jamie Oliver to launch what could be the biggest community event since the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in the wake of the murder of MP Jo Cox.

The Great Get Together, which will involve tens of thousands of community get-togethers on the weekend of June 17 and 18, has been put together by The Jo Cox Foundation and The Big Lunch along with dozens of other community groups.

Mrs Cox was killed outside her constituency office in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on June 16 last year.

The event is designed to bring people together within communities and Mrs Cox's widower, Brendan, said there could be "no more fitting tribute'' to his wife than an event with this aim.

He said: "Jo loved a party and she would have been thrilled by the idea of The Great Get Together.

"As she said in her maiden speech in parliament - we have far more in common than that which divides us.

"Jo wanted a chance to bring our communities together to celebrate what unites us.

"There could be no more fitting tribute to her memory than The Great Get Together helping to do just that.''

People are being invited to come together with friends, neighbours and strangers for street parties, picnics, barbecues and bake-off competitions.

Organisers say they expect it to be the biggest event of its kind since the jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Jamie Oliver said: "There's nothing better than a good get-together with friends, family and amazing food.

"The Great Get Together takes it to a whole new level.

"Food connects us to the best things in life - it breaks down barriers, and gets people talking and sharing happy times like nothing else.

"This is an awesome initiative, and I'm really proud to add my support.''

Trending On Capital FM

Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

Calvin Harris Has Finally Confirmed His Collaboration With Frank Ocean!

Calvin Harris

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Cheryl Liam Kardashians

Cheryl’s Apparently Been Getting Parenting Advice From One Very Famous Kardashian!

Cheryl

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Spotify Leaked The Chainsmokers & Coldplay's Collab - Will They It Debut At The BRITs!?

Marine Simpson Lewis Bloor

WATCH: Marnie Simpson Posts Heartbreaking Explanation After Lewis Bloor’s Cheating Video Emerges
Katy Perry Lie Detector Asset

WATCH: Katy Perry Surprises A Superfan With A Lie Detector And Proved The Truth Really Does Hurt

Katy Perry

Ed Sheeran Harry Styles

Ed Sheeran Has Revealed New Details About Harry Styles' Solo Music & We're Even More Excited

One Direction