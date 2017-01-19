Seven Yorkshire Employers In Stonewall's Top 100

Stonewall, the lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity, has named seven organisations in Yorkshire in its Top 100 Employers list for 2017.

Sonewall's Top 100 Employers lists the best employers for lesbian, gay and bi staff and is compiled from submissions to the Workplace Equality Index.

ASDA Stores Ltd came top in the region, climbing 58 places to number 25 in this year's Index.

Touchstone also climbed an impressive 22 places to number 28, followed closely by DWF LLP, climbing 20 places to number 36.

Gail Taylor Diversity & Community Engagement Manager at DWF LLP said:

'We are thrilled to have climbed a further 20 places this year to be ranked 36th in Stonewall's exclusive Top 100. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of DWF's culture and embedded in the way we do business. This is testament to the work we are doing to create an inclusive workplace that respects and embraces diversity.'

Notable entrants also include Sheffield City Council at number 65 and three universities from the region, University of Sheffield at number 88, York St John University at number 89 and Leeds Beckett University at number 95.

Stonewall's regional specialist for Yorkshire and Humberside, Josh Willacy:

'This year, the Diversity Champions in Yorkshire and Humberside have once again exceeded themselves. These entrants have worked tirelessly to improve the working lives of lesbian, gay bisexual and trans staff, as well as making an impact on wider communities. These organisations play a pivotal role in ensuring that we're able to reach further into communities across the UK.'