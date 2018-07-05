Seven Arrested After Fight In Leeds

Police are appealing for information after a large fight in Harehills last night.

It happened outside a shop at the junction of Dorset Road and Sandhurst Road.

Police were called to the scene at 8.50pm following reports of a large number of people fighting, some armed with sticks and metal bars.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A Mercedes car was also damaged during the incident.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "Our investigation is at an early stage but it appears this incident has come about as a result of business dispute.

"Officers were on the scene very quickly and the situation was brought to a safe conclusion. A large crowd had gathered to watch what was happening and we are aware that footage of the incident has been posted to social media.

"The incident has been captured on Leedswatch CCTV and we are going through that footage in detail as part of our enquiries. We would also like to hear from anyone who filmed the incident on their phones and has any further footage that could assist the investigation.

"Violent incidents such as this cannot and will not be tolerated and I'm sure the majority of those in the community will support our efforts to identify those involved.

"We are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who have increased their patrols of the area to reassure the community following this incident."