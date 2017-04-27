Serious House Fire In Leeds

27 April 2017, 07:38

fire engine

Fire crews have been dealing with a serious house fire in Harehills this morning.

Police were called by the fire service at 3.20am to a house fire in Harehills Lane.

Emergency services attended and treated one male in his forties for smoke inhalation.

The other occupant, a female in her twenties, didn't need any treatment.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house and also damaged neighbouring properties.

Enquiries into the cause are at a very early stage and ongoing.

