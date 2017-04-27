Serious House Fire In Leeds

Now Playing
Fire crews have been dealing with a serious house fire in Harehills this morning.
Police were called by the fire service at 3.20am to a house fire in Harehills Lane.
Emergency services attended and treated one male in his forties for smoke inhalation.
The other occupant, a female in her twenties, didn't need any treatment.
The fire caused extensive damage to the house and also damaged neighbouring properties.
Enquiries into the cause are at a very early stage and ongoing.