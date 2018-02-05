Reports Of Group Carrying Blades In Huddersfield Shopping Centre

Police in Huddersfield are continuing their enquiries in following an incident of affray at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in the Town on Saturday afternoon (Feb 3).

Officers were called shortly after 3.30pm following a report of a group of males thought to be in possession of bladed items within the shopping centre.

There are no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID said; "Officers responded swiftly to the incident yesterday afternoon which will have been understandably alarming and concerning for those present.

"I would seek to reassure people that this appears to have been an isolated incident and that there will be increased high visibility patrols across the Town Centre to offer reassurance to those who are working and visiting the area.

"We have a number of lines of inquiry underway and would very much like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of what took place who has not yet spoken to the police, or anyone who has any information to come forward."

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID via 101 using the reference 13180056910 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.