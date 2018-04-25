Renata Antczak Re-Appeal In Hull

It's been a year since Hull mum Renata Antczak disappeared after she dropped her youngest daughter off at school as normal.

Since then, Humberside police have been working to piece together what happened to her but, despite international appeals for information, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Renata.

They're now appealing for anyone with information that might help with the investigation to come forward.

Superintendent Tony Cockerill said: "The last time anyone saw Renata was after she left her home in Beamsley Way and took her daughter to Broadacre Primary School, on Tuesday, April 25 last year.

"We have CCTV of her dropping her off at 8.45am but this is our last confirmed sighting of Renata.

"We are treating this as a murder enquiry, as we have significant concerns that some harm may have come to her.

"We have had teams working tirelessly over the last year to try to establish what happened to Renata and this is still very much an active investigation.

"Today I want to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or has other information that may help us, to get in touch with us.

"Every bit of information you can provide – no matter how small – will help us build up the bigger picture."

Independent charity Crimstoppers is also offering a reward of up to 10,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the person, or people, responsible should she have come to harm.

Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Humberside, said: "Renata was a popular woman and was in close contact with friends and family in both England and her native Poland, so for that dialogue to be completely cut off raises lots of questions.

"Her two daughters deserve to know what has happened to their mother. They are likely to be going through a very difficult time at the moment, so I am asking anyone with information on Renata's potential murder to contact our charity.

"We won’t judge you, we'll just listen to what you know and pass it on. You will always remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always."

If you believe you can help, please call us on 01482 220427.

You can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact the charity through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.