Ray Wilson Funeral

The funeral of World Cup winner Ray Wilson has been held in Huddersfield.

It's the town where he made his name as a footballer.

He died after a battle with dementia at the age of 83.

Wilson was born in Derbyshire and played for Huddersfield Town, Everton, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City.

He played for England 63 times and was the side's oldest player in the 4-2 win over West Germany in the World Cup Final in 1966.

He was often described as England's greatest left back.

After he retired from the game he ran an undertakers, keeping a lower media profile than his England team-mates, and lived in Slaithwaite near Huddersfield.

He and his widow Pat had two sons.

The service for the MBE was held at Huddersfield Crematorium this afternoon.

His family has asked for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers, and they asked people not to wear black.