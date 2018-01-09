Raids In Sheffield And North East

9 January 2018, 10:39

generic police picture

Police have raided several addresses, in Sheffield and the North East, in a crackdown on people trafficking and serious sexual offences.

More than 100 officers were involved in the simultaneous raids in Middlesbrough, Stockton and Sheffield.

Police drew up the plans after a woman came forward to say she had been subjected to a series of serious sexual offences including rape.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin, of Cleveland Police, said: "Human trafficking, the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our communities by the most ruthless, will not be accepted.

"Our message is clear, to those who are victims in the case: there is hope.

"We are on your side; we can and will help you.

"We are here for you and we are stronger and more determined than your abusers."

Cleveland Police said the operation was based on intelligence that an unknown number of young women have been trafficked and raped at different addresses.

Police were unable to say how many victims were involved or if any of them were under age.

One man has been arrested after a raid in the Callow Mount area of Sheffield and eight men have been held in Stockton.

