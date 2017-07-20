South Yorkshire Police Start A Knife Crime Campaign

20 July 2017, 07:28

Knives

It will run from now until the end of September.

As part of that, a knife surrender is starting on Thursday July 20th and will last for 11 days, until the end of July.

There's been an increase in knife crime over the last year, and police say it's mostly down to men fighting. Young men in particular.

They're now warning that anyone caught with a knife - could be jailed for 4 years - just for possession.

They're using #droptheknife to raise awareness.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, Force lead for Armed Criminality, said: "The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness of the grave and serious consequences that carrying a knife can have, whether it's carried for 'protection' or 'status', the fact remains you have a lethal and dangerous weapon in your possession.

"Do you carry a knife, or does someone close to you carry one? Please consider the life changing impact it could have on yourself or on your loved one, and take the opportunity to safely dispose of the weapon during our surrender.

"I would also urge anyone who may be in possession of knives or bladed weapons, such as daggers, swords, axes, that may have been passed down as family heirlooms and are no longer wanted, to please also make use of the surrender and hand them in, to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands and being used in criminality."

The knife surrender lets people anonymously hand in any bladed weapon at one of 4 police stations across South Yorkshire and be exempt from prosecution for possession of the weapon the time of handing it in.

However all the weapons surrendered will be forensically examined, and if there are any indications they may have been used criminally, an investigation will start with the potential for prosecutions.

In Sheffield, a multi-agency operation, has been running for the last two weeks in the Burngreave, Spital Hill and Pitsmoor area of the city.

Dedicated officers have proactively been collating information, executing warrants and conducting open land searches, resulting in the recovery of various weapons and making 12 arrests; four for possession of offensive weapons and bladed articles and eight for drugs related offences.

And there have been knife arches at certain venues across Sheffield in the evenings, an increased police presence and test purchase operations in bars and shops.

There will be knife bins located at four police station enquiry desks across the county from today for people to hand in any knives or bladed weapons.

They are Snig Hill in Sheffield, College Road in Doncaster, Churchfield in Barnsley and Main Street in Rotherham.

Trending On Capital FM

Beyoncé Wax Work

Fans Are Angry As Beyoncé's Newly Unveiled Madame Tussauds Waxwork Looks 'Lighter Than Britney Spears'

Beyoncé

Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Ed Sheeran Responds To GoT Hate

"It's F***in' Awesome" - Ed Sheeran Claps Back At Bullies Who Trolled Him Over 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo

Ed Sheeran

Game of Thrones asset

11 Struggles You'll Only Know If You've Never Watched Game Of Thrones (Is That Even A Thing?)
Sisqo

Sisqo's Released A 2017 Remake Of His Classic 'Thong Song' & It's Totally Transformed The Original
Riverdale Lucy Hale

Rumour Has It That Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Might Be Joining The Cast Of Riverdale For Season 2 & We've Just Lost It
Cara and Nathan Love Island

Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Twitter Trolls Who Claim That Her Baby's Dad, Nathan, Is Nowhere To Be Seen