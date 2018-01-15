Police Searching For A Man In East Yorkshire Find A Body

Police searching for a man suspected of murdering a neighbour in a crossbow attack in East Yorkshire have found a body.

Humberside police have been looking for Anthony Lawrence since they were called out to a disturbance in a small village near Driffield on Friday evening.

He was suspected of killing 30-year-old Shane Gilmer and attacking Shane's pregnant girlfriend Laura Sugden at their home in Southburn.

They were both taken to hospital - but Shane died on Saturday morning.

Laura's injuries weren't life-threatening and she and the baby are stable.

Since then the small village has been in lockdown with officers scouring local woodland.

Yesterday a car was found belonging to the Anthony Lawrence.

And crossbow was also found at the scene of the attack and is being forensically examined.

Those searches that have been taking place since Friday - led police to a rural location in North Yorkshire at around 6pm on Sunday night - where they found a body in a vehicle.

It's believed to be 55-year-old Anthony Lawrence.

Detectives say that he was known to Shane and Laura, they were neighbours.

Police say they have teams in the Southburn area and they will be staying there for the next few days, both as part of the investigation and to provide reassurance for those living and working there.