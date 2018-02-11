Police Search For Man After Collision In Leeds

Police have started a major operation in Leeds after a man made off from a road traffic collision.

The man who is believed to be carrying a small axe, is thought to have been driving a van which was involved in a collision with three other vehicles at the junction of Scott Hall Road and Sheepscar Street North at about 5.30pm yesterday evening.

The man fled from the scene in a white van and was reported to have been seen close to the Arndale Centre in Headingley a short time later, where he is believed to have used the axe to remove a secured bicycle after abandoning the van close by.

He is then thought to have abandoned the bicycle close to St Chad's Rise and gone into woods.

A significant police operation is now in Leeds searching for the male.

Superintendent Lisa Atkinson, of Leeds District Police, said:

"There is a significant policing presence in Leeds tonight searching for this male and we are very keen to bring this incident to a conclusion as soon as we can and as safely as possible.

"No one has been seriously hurt and it appears the male has only used the axe as a means of stealing the van and the bicycle, but we would urge anyone who sees this male not to approach him and to contact police on 999, so we can locate him and detain him."