Police Investigate Attack In Sheffield

24 January 2017, 12:26

weston park

Police are investigating a reported serious sexual assault in Weston Park in Sheffield.

It's thought to have happened last night, Monday 23rd January.

A 21-year-old woman is thought to have been attacked sometime between 22.35pm and 11pm as she was walking through the park.

The woman is receiving support from specially trained officers and an investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: "There is currently a large area of Weston Park cordoned off while we conduct initial enquiries at the scene.

"Additional police patrols will be provided over the coming days to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone who may have information on this incident to please come forward."

Trending On Capital FM

Total Divas YouTube

10 Reasons Why WWE's 'Total Divas' Is Undeniably More Addictive Than 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Best Fans 2017 Logo Right Allign

From Mixers To Directioners, YOU Need To Vote To Prove You're Capital's Best Fans 2017!

#FollowTheSpiders

Harry Potter Fans Are Freaking Out After Seeing #FollowTheSpiders On Instagram

Jedward's Brother

We Bet You Didn't Know That There's Actually A THIRD Jedward Brother

My Super Sweet 16

My Super Sweet 16 Is 100% Coming Back... But This Time, There's A Twist

The Inbetweener Now and Then

12 'Inbetweeners' Cast Members That Prove They're Most Definitely Not Bus W***ers Anymore