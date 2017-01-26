NTA Winners

Now Playing
These are the big winners from last night's National Television Awards!
The best presenter prize at the National Television Awards went to a familiar double-act.
It was the sixteenth year in a row that Ant and Dec have been awarded it.
Their shows 'Saturday Night Takeaway' and 'I'm A Celeb' also won last night.
Graham Norton picked up the special recognition award for his years of service to broadcasting.
Here's the full list of winners...
Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire
Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys
TV Judge: Mary Berry
Daytime: The Chase
Period Drama: Call The Midwife
Live Magazine: This Morning
Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)
TV Presenter: Ant and Dec
Special Recognition: Graham Norton
Drama: Casualty
Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here
Serial Drama: Emmerdale
Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing