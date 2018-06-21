Northern Lights Pods In Yorkshire

21 June 2018, 10:25

Tan Hill Inn

The new owners of the highest pub in Britain have announced plans to build glass-roofed pods - so guests can sleep with a view of the stars.

The Tan Hill Inn - in the Yorkshire Dales - is 1732ft above sea level.

It was bought by new owners last year - and they now want to make the most of their unique spot by building special pods - so guests can sleep while gazing up at the stars or even the Northern Lights.

Tan Hill Inn

Being an official Dark Sky Discovery Area means they've got hardly any light pollution - so it's the perfect place to see the stars.

The pods are still at the planning stage - and they need to make sure they fit in with the landscape.

But it's hoped they'll be finished late next summer.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Blue Ivy Beyonce Jay Z

Video: Blue Ivy’s Reaction To Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Raunchy Tour Footage Is EVERYTHING

Adam Collard Love island 2018

Love Island 2018 Star Adam Collard's Dad Just Outed Him On Instagram
Love Island Sophie Gradon

Love Island Sophie Gradon: Who Is Sophie’s Boyfriend? And Series 2 Cast Tributes
Olly Alexander Years & Years

"Think Of The Children!" - Olly Alexander Calls Out Reactions To LGBT Performers
Love Island cast 2016

Love Island 2016 cast now: Where Are Our Favourite Couples From Season 2 Now?