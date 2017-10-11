North Yorkshire Restaurant Rated 'Best In The World'

11 October 2017, 16:15

Black Swan

The Black Swan in Oldstead near Thirsk has won the award which is based on TripAdvisor reviews.

It's the first time a UK restaurant has topped the world category since the awards began in 2012.

The Black Swan at Oldstead is run by brothers Tommy and James Banks, who took it over aged 17 and 19. 

Four years ago Tommy Banks became the youngest British head chef ever to win a Michelin star at the age of 24.

The Black Swan came ahead of Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire. 

We've been speaking to James and Tommy about the restaurant, and what they think of their new award:

