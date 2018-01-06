New Man At Sheffield Wednesday

Jos Luhukay is Sheffield Wednesday's new manager.

The Championship side announced the appointment of the Dutchman - most recently with Stuttgart - late on Friday night.

His arrival marks the end of a two-week search for a replacement for Carlos Carvalhal, who left the job on Christmas Eve and is now at Swansea.

"In Germany I have turned down offers from the Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga in recent months because I have been looking for an entirely new challenge," Luhukay told Wednesday's official website.

"Sheffield Wednesday is exactly the exciting challenge for which I have been waiting.

"We shall now work together with all the staff at the club and the fans, to stabilise the team, and following that, improve it step by step with discipline, effort, commitment and creativity to take it up."

Luhukay's coaching career has been exclusively in Germany, starting out with SV Straelen and moving on to the likes of KFC Uerdingen, SC Paderborn, Borussia Monchengladbach, Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and latterly Stuttgart.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: "I am delighted to welcome Jos to Hillsborough.

"Following an extensive search for the right candidate to take us forward, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man.

"His track record and experience suggested he was the perfect fit and once I spoke with him, there was no doubt in my mind that Jos would become our new manager."

Luhukay is now tasked with galvanising an expensively-assembled squad which is currently 16th in the Championship.