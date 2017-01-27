Murder Investigation Starts After Shooting In Leeds

A murder investigation's started after a fatal shooting in Leeds.

At 1.20pm yesterday, Thursday 26th January, police received a report of a man having been shot at a barber's shop in Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown.

Police and ambulance staff attended the scene and found the man seriously injured.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital where he died.

A scene was established around the shop and forensic investigations are ongoing.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer from West Yorkshire Police. said:"Although our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We are not currently in a position to release the identity of the victim but his family have been informed and we have specially-trained family liaison officers deployed to support them at what is a very difficult time for them.

"A post mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are linking with key representatives in the community to keep them informed about the situation. Officers from the local neighbourhood team are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 for the attention of Operation Peabourne or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.