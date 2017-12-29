More Calls To Domestic Abuse Helpline After Christmas

29 December 2017, 09:22

domestic abuse

A women's refuge in Doncaster has told us they see more calls to their helpline at this time of year.

Riverside Domestic Abuse Service say they get more calls and referrals that come in after Christmas because people try and keep their families together over the festive period.

They've told us many people try and keep the family together so they're not disrupting children, or disrupting Christmas plans, and they'll usually deal with it until after the Christmas period.

They say Christmas can be financially stressful and emotionally stressful. There can be arguments around in-laws and where people have got to go at Christmas, as well as people consuming more alcohol.

It's once Christmas is over and done with, that they get more calls and referrals.

The Doncaster Domestic Abuse Helpline number is 0800 4701 505.

domesticabusehelpline@riverside.org.uk

