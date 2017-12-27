Man's Body Found At Flat In Doncaster

27 December 2017, 10:39

police tape

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a man's body in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the body was found at a flat in Low Road, in the Balby area on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said: "Ambulance staff contacted officers at around 12.20pm and the death is being treated as suspicious.

"A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

"Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 321 of 26 December."

Music News

See more Music News

Fans reckon Khloe Kardashian's boobs have gotten b

"If You Don't Know Mind Your Business!" Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At People Criticising Her For Excercising
John Legend Chrissy Tiegen Superbowl

Chrissy Teigen Just Live Tweeted An 8-Hour Flight From LA To LA After An Unauthorised Person Was Found On Board
Jeremy McConnell

Jeremy McConnell Thanks His Fans For Their Support After Being Released From Prison

Kylie Jenner Khloe Kardashian

Fans Are Hella Annoyed That The Kardashians Left Kylie Jenner Out Of Their Xmas Card Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Rihanna and Tavon Alleyne

“Last Night I Held You In My Arms” Rihanna Pays Tribute To Her Cousin Who Was Shot Dead Over Christmas

Rihanna