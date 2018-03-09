Man Stabbed To Death In Sheffield

9 March 2018, 08:32

Stabbing Sheffield

A man's died after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

Just before 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, police were called by ambulance staff to reports of a stabbing in Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, Burngreave, Sheffield.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body but pronounced dead shortly after.

Police have told us he was a father of three.

A 23-year-old man who was injured is in hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

There are also increased police patrols in the area, to reassure the public.

40 detectives are working on the case.

