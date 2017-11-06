Man Stabbed In Leeds City Centre

The victim, a 20-year-old man, from Leeds, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack.

It's thought to have happened at about 3.45am yesterday morning (5th November) somewhere between the Corn Exchange and the Cosmopolitan Hotel, in Lower Briggate.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "The victim has received a number of serious stab and slash injuries and while he is now in a stable condition in hospital, the consequences could clearly have been much worse and we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident in which the victim was stabbed, which has occurred somewhere between the Corn Exchange and the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Lower Briggate at about 3.45am to 4am.

"There has been a large scene and road closures in place throughout the morning while we have been working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. These have now been lifted and we thank the public for their patience and hope they will recognise the seriousness with which we have to treat crimes of this nature.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170515555 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.