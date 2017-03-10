Man Seriously Hurt After Explosion In Hull

A man has been seriously injured in an explosion at a house in Hull.

Humberside Police said three firefighters are also thought to have suffered minor injuries after they responded to the fire and subsequent blast on Beverley Road, in the city.

A force spokesman said police were called by the fire service at 6.23am on Friday.

He said: "A man from the property has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

"Three fire officers are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this time and a cordon will remain in place at the property pending a joint investigation.''

Beverley Road is one of the main routes into the centre of Hull and road closures caused severe traffic hold-ups.

The roads have re-opened.