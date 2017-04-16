Man Killed in Sheffield Crash

16 April 2017, 09:36

langsett road north sheffield

A 20-year-old man has died following a crash in Sheffield.

It happend around 7.45am, when a grey Yamaha motorbike was reported to have lost control and collided on Langsett Road North, near to Bedford Road in Outbridge, Sheffield.

The rider, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Langsett Road North currently remains closed in both directions between Cockshut Lane and Green Lane.

Police are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 262 of 16 April.

