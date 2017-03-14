Man Attacked In Halifax Home

A 28-year-old man's been seriously injured after being attacked in his home in Halifax.

Several men with weapons forced their way into the house in Wheatley in the early hours of Saturday.

They dragged a couple from their beds, assaulted the man and stole a large quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Craig Lord of Calderdale CID said; "This has understandably been a terrifying experience for the couple who were dragged from their beds in the middle of the night by suspects threatening them with weapons in what I strongly believe to have been a targeted incident.

"The male victim was seriously assaulted during the violent attack and needed hospital treatment for his injuries. The female victim was threatened and also assaulted.

"I believe that the silver coloured Mercedes described may have been in the Halifax and Wheatley area sometime between 11pm on Friday evening and 2am on Saturday morning and would appeal to anyone who may have seen it to urgently come forward.

"We have spoken to a number of people already, but would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or seen the suspects or the vehicle described to come forward. Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with any information is asked contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170112152. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.