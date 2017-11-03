Man Arrested In Hull

3 November 2017, 07:14

generic police picture

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Armed police were called to a house in Hull yesterday.

Officers were called following reports of a man with a blade "behaving aggressively" at a property in Haydock Garth in the Bransholme area of the city.

Police were called at around 5.20pm and entered the property at just before midnight.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy McDyer said: "We would like to thank local residents for their co-operation during this incident.

"Our objective throughout has been to ensure the safety of those involved and the wider community and to bring the situation to a safe conclusion."

