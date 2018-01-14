M62 Closed Sunday Lunchtime

14 January 2018, 11:38

Traffic officers have warned the M62 will be closed for several hours due to a "police incident".

The trans-Pennine motorway has been shut in both directions between junction 23, Outlane, and junction 22 at Rishworth, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force's roads policing unit tweeted: "Motorway in both directions will remain closed whilst we deal with this incident.

"Diversions are in place and the closure is likely to be in place for several hours.

"Thank you for your patience."

The Highways Agency shared a picture from a traffic-monitoring camera to show vehicles being turned round in the opposite direction following the closure.

The agency tweeted: "The M62 is closed in both directions between J22 Denshaw and J24 near Huddersfield due to a Police incident.

"Any traffic within the closure is now being turned and released."

