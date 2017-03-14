Life Saving Equipment Stolen From A Leeds Park

14 March 2017, 05:00

David Cullen drowning leeds

The step mum of a Leeds teenager who drowned at Roundhay Park has told Capital she's devastated that life saving equipment has been stolen from the lake.

Leeds City Council's parks department say around 15 life rings and 15 life lines have been taken from around Waterloo Lake in the last month.

12 years ago 15 year old David Cullen and his friend Christopher Copeland drowned there.

Christopher had tried to swim across and when he got into trouble David went in to try and save him.

Amanda Ibbotson, David's step mum, has been speaking to Capital's Ella Griffith 

 

West Yorkshire Police have released this statement:
"We have received the following information from the Parks department within the council. Over the past month we have had approximately 15 Life rings removed and 15 life lines taken from waterloo lake at Roundhay park, The cost is approximately £600 for the above. The life -saving equipment is essential and should not be removed for any purpose other than assisting persons in difficulty in the water, removal of this could cause a potential drowning if no equipment is available. In the last two weeks we have had the greater loss of equipment , we do life line checks on a daily basis and accept some problems but it seems to have escalated over the past month resulting in the reported loss above."

If anyone sees people messing with the equipment or if they know anything about the previous incidents. Please call 101 quoting 13170106532.

We will be increasing patrols around the lake now the lighter nights and better weather is upon us."

 

Trending On Capital FM

The Chainsmokers Halsey iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Chainsmokers Released Their Album's Tracklist... And Dropped A Weird Surprise NO-ONE Saw Coming
Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Louisa Johnson with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Louisa Johnson Used Her Incredible Vocals To Sing... Recipes. This. Is. Too. Funny.

March 2017 Remixes

The 11 BEST Remixes You Need In Your Life This Month [March 2017]

Zayn and Aladdin

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail

ZAYN

Emma Watson Hermione Beauty And The Beast Youtube

The Beauty And The Beast Director Has Shut Down The Rumours That The Film Includes Harry Potter References
Dove Camera Elsa Facebook Photo

Disney Fans Want Dove Cameron To Play Frozen's Elsa In RL & We Can Totally See Why