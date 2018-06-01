Leeds United Sack Heckingbottom

Leeds United have sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

He's been in charge at Elland Road for less than 4 months, and has won 4 out of 16 games since joining in February.

Leeds finished the season 13th in the Championship table.

The club put out a statement on their website this lunchtime.

Leeds United can confirm that Paul Heckingbottom has left his role as Head Coach.

Managing Director Angus Kinnear said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors at Leeds United I would like to thank Paul for the commitment and passion he has demonstrated since he joined the club earlier this year. Paul came to us during a difficult period in the season and has conducted himself in an exemplary manner despite results not going as any of us had hoped."

"Our objective is to bring in a Head Coach with more experience who can help us reach the goals we have talked about since we became custodians of the club last summer. We are confident of making a quick appointment and we thank our fans for their continued support."

Assistant Manager Jamie Clapham, Head of Fitness Nathan Winder and Analyst Alex Bailey will also leave the club with Paul whilst Set Piece Coach Gianni Vio will not have his contract renewed. We would like to wish Jamie, Nathan, Alex and Gianni well for the future.