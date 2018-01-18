Leeds United Hit Fund-Raising Target

18 January 2018, 12:36

Toby Nye

Leeds have reached their fund-raising target of £200,000 for young fan Toby Nye's cancer treatment, the club have announced.

Toby, five, is suffering from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer which spreads rapidly across the body, and Leeds launched their One Day for Toby campaign in October.

All the club's players and staff donated a day's salary and the final £25,000 has been pledged by midfielder Samuel Saiz.

"It is with great pride that Leeds United can announce that the funds for Toby Nye's Neuroblastoma treatment have been successfully raised," the club said.

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear added: " We talk about family and togetherness a lot at our club, it's a culture we have been determined to reinstate across everyone involved with Leeds and raising this money has truly been a team effort."

