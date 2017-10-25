Huddersfield Town Fan Sends £5 To Player

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy said he wants to meet the young fan who sent him a £5 note after finding it at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Mooy scored the Terriers' opening goal as they secured their first win against Manchester United since 1952, and Town fan Adam sent the Australia international the fiver as a reward.

Adam said he had been told by his dad that he could not keep the money because it was not his.

Town's commercial director Sean Jarvis posted a picture of the letter Adam sent to him on Twitter and Mooy replied: "I would love to meet you Adam."

Adam explained in his letter that he had found the money at the stadium while attending the match with his dad.

"I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because we cannot keep what is not ours," Adam wrote.

"Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored.

"I have put the £5 note in the envelope. Thank you."

Jarvis has told Capital: "I know they are paid a good amount but it's great that a little boy of Adam's age, has actually recognised the effort that Aaron Mooy has put into the game and has decided that, OK, he deserves it more."

It's hoped Adam will get to meet Aaron as a reward for his honesty later this week.