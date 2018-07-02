Horsforth Crash - Latest

Police believe the four men who died in a car crash in Horsforth in Leeds at the weekend, had been at a house party before it happened.

They have been formally named as 21-year old Caelan Megson, Brandon Frew and Declan Grove, both aged 19, and 18 year-old Matt Walshaw.

Two girls asged 16 and 17, who were passengers in the grey Seat Leon, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The 42 year- old driver of the taxi which was involved, is also in hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Tributes are being left at the scene on Broadway.

Among the messages, a note from the mother of one of the victims, which reads 'To my beautiful son you were so loved, always in my heart and mind forever, I love you so much, mum'.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This is a very tragic incident where four young men have lost their lives and three other people are in hospital with serious injuries.

"The families of those involved are devastated by what has happened and we are doing everything we can to support them at this very difficult time.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage. Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw the circumstances leading up to it. We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the grey Seat Leon being driven in the area at any point prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell, of Leeds District Police, said: "The deaths of four young people in these circumstances is clearly very tragic and our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by it.

"We don’t underestimate the impact that the deaths of these young people will be having in the community and we would ask that people focus on supporting each other and supporting the police investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 266 of Saturday, June 30.