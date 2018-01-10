Funeral For Jodie Willsher

10 January 2018, 11:42

Jodie Wilsher

The family of Jodie Willsher, who was stabbed to death at a supermarket in North Yorkshire, say her funeral will be a celebration of her life.

The 30-year-old died after she was attacked in Aldi in Skipton just before Christmas.

Her funeral is taking place at Christ Church, in the town.

Mrs Willsher's husband, Malcolm, has asked those attending to wear something pink to help remember her and promised the service will be a celebration of his wife's life.

He has described her as "lovely and warm", adding: "She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife."

A man's appeared in court charged with her murder.

Music News

See more Music News

Cheryl Lookalike - Sian Teesdale

This Cheryl Lookalike Is So Convincing Her Pics Will Make Haters Say It’s Photoshop

Cheryl

Stephen Bear and new girlfriend

"Embarrassing!" Fans Are Not Impressed With Stephen Bear's Cringe PDAs To Make Charlotte Crosby Jealous
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Is Left “In A Dark Mood” After Getting "Dumped By Travis Scott"

Chloe Ferry and sam gowland

Sam Gowland & Chloe Ferry's Past Love Triangle Revelation Is Definitely Going To Stir Up Some Geordie Shore Drama
Kiosk Keith

Kiosk Keith’s Wife Denies He’s A “Sexual Predator” After He Got Sacked From I’m A Celeb