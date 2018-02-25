Fire At Flats In Sheffield

Firefighters have rescued a man from a fire at a block of 12 flats in Sheffield.

Four fire engines - from Lowedges, Birley Moor and Central fire stations - attended the fire on White Thorns View at around 1.30am this morning.

The fire started in a ground floor flat, but several of the adjoining and upper floor flats were heavily affected by smoke.

A man in his 30s was rescued from the balcony of one of the second floor flats using a 13.5 metre ladder. He was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire and searched the flats for further casualties. Other flats were evacuated, with occupants spending the night in alternative accommodation.

Firefighters spent around an hour and a half dealing with the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire in underway.