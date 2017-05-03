Family of Boy Who Died in Leeds Thank Community for Support

The family of a four-year-old boy who died after a collision with a car have thanked the local community for their support.

Yusuf Jatta was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Chapeltown Road, in Leeds, at about 4.50pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead after he arrived.

The collision happened on or close to a pedestrian crossing outside the Reginald Centre, a community hub including a medical centre and various council services.

Flowers and a teddy were left on the crossing after the incident in tribute to the youngster.

In a statement issue through police, Yusuf's family said: "Yusuf attended nursery at Hillcrest Academy and was loved by his teachers and was happy there.

"His dad had just returned from a month in Gambia and spent a day with him before this tragic accident.

"Yusuf enjoyed travelling and we visited London and Scotland with him. It is unfortunate that Yusuf's grandparents could not see him.

"The family would like to give special thanks during this difficult time to the staff and management of Hillcrest Academy, the Gambian community in the UK, the local community in Leeds and our local councillors Jane Dowson and Eileen Taylor.''

West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping officers piece together what happened. No-one has been arrested.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Mathew Tunney said: "We are doing everything we can to support the family following their loss in such sudden and tragic circumstances.

"We are continuing to carry out inquiries to build up as full a picture as possible of what happened, and would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.''

Mr Tunney said he is particularly keen to speak to the driver of a black or dark-coloured Vauxhall Meriva that was stopped at a red traffic light "as we believe he would have had a good view of the incident''.