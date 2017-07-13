Expert Help On Writing A Wedding Speech!

13 July 2017, 10:19

Wedding Reception

Getting a best man's speech ready? Experts have come up with the perfect formula for wedding speeches.

According to Kleenex and Great Speech Writing, this is it...*drumroll*...

3 months: The ideal amount of time before the wedding to start preparing your speech.

1 month: The perfect amount of time to practice with a completed script.

25: The average number of times you need to read your speech out loud in that time. Don't worry about learning it off by heart or over-practise to avoid sounding less natural on the day.

8 minutes 30 seconds: The ideal length of a speech.

960: The average number of words in the perfect wedding speech. That's roughly 120 words per minute.

45 seconds: The longest time you should spend telling one story or anecdote; they can get boring!

0: The number of jokes you should take from the internet.

A6: the size of card you should print your speech onto. Any bigger and people will notice the paper shaking in your hands.

2: The maximum number of people who should help you to write the speech.

1: Only practice the speech on one trusted friend or colleague who won't be at the wedding.

2: The maximum number of toasts you should give during your speech.

0: Gifts to hand out during the speech to avoid disrupting the flow.

3 seconds: The longest time you should allow for a pause.

8 seconds: The longest you should go without stopping to take a breath.

2: Maximum glasses of wine before you speak.

7 minutes: Don't aim to make your audience cry until at least 7 minutes into the speech and not at all if you are the Best Man.

1: The number of packs of tissues every guest should have on standby.

Trending On Capital FM

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Slams Fans Who Leak Spoilers As 'A******s' In Feisty Rant About New Game Of Thrones Season
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Kim Kardashian

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Claims She Made Four Year Old Daughter Wear A Corset With Honest Video
Katy Perry Vicky Vox Asset

A Drag Queen Has SLAMMED Katy Perry On Twitter, Saying She's Used And Abused The Drag Community!

Katy Perry

Love Island Cast 2017

Love Island Producers Want To Send In Gay Couples To Ensure There's A 'Representation Of The LGBT Community'
Little Mix Hair Shout Out To My Ex

The 11 Agonizing Stages Of Being That ONE Friend Who Couldn't Go On The Group Holiday

Olivia Love Island

People Reckon That Love Island's Olivia Broke Up With Chris Because She Has A Boyfriend On The Outside