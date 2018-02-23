Eight Men Jailed After Death Of Man Outside Pub In Dewsbury

Eight people have been jailed for more than 30 years following violent disorder in Dewsbury which resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Police were called to The Town in Thornhill on 17th February 2017 to reports of a large disturbance.

They found 32 year old Jonathan Binns who had suffered significant injuries after being run over by a car.

He was rushed to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

After a six week trial at Bradford Crown Court, Jaelen Herlt and Khaleem Harris, both 20 years old, were found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.

Herlt was the driver of the white Fiesta which struck Jonathan and Khaleem Harris, who was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, was his passenger.

They've both been sentenced to 13 years each.

Another six men, aged between 17 to 21 who went on trial alongside Herlt and Harris, were found guilty of and sentenced for offences including GBH, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer from West Yorkshire Police who led the investigation, said: "We welcome the sentences passed down to these men today.

"Their cowardly and violent actions on that evening resulted in Jonathan receiving fatal injuries after being deliberately run over by a car. They then proceeded to drive off abandoning the car just a few miles away and also left Jonathan fighting for his life.

"My thoughts are with Jonathan's family who have not only lost their loved one but have been put through the ordeal of the trial of these people. I hope today's sentence goes some way to help them grieve knowing that justice has been served for the people responsible for his death."

In a statement, Jonathan’s family said "Jonathan was taken from us so suddenly and with his whole life ahead of him when he was run over on the 17 February 2017.

"He is missed by everyone, his family and the local community. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and a fantastic father. It has been a long journey and all though nothing will bring Jonathan back we thank the jury for closing this chapter and delivering justice.

"Despite today’s outcome the memory of Jonathan will live on as a happy time in our lives and we will spend every day ensuring that his young son will remember his father for the beautiful person that he was."