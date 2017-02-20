Doncaster Man Jailed Over One-Punch Attack

A 23-year-old man who killed a primary school teacher with an "unprovoked and senseless act of violence'' in a Doncaster bar has been jailed for eight years.

Lewis Siddall, 24, died after he was punched by Blue Horrobin at the VDKA bar, in Doncaster town centre, in August 2015, South Yorkshire Police said.

The teacher at Copley Junior School, Sprotborough, Doncaster, was found dead the morning after the attack, officers said.

The force confirmed Horrobin was jailed for the manslaughter of Mr Siddall at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Mr Siddall's family said: "As a family we will never come to terms with the loss of our beautiful son Lewis.

"We speak on behalf of everyone who knew and loved him, including his friends, colleagues and pupils, but especially his brothers Karl, Blake and twin brother Russell and their partners.

"This senseless and unprovoked attack has taken the light of our lives and our hearts will never truly heal.

"We have found the whole experience of sitting through a trial, just to prove our son's innocence, to be truly traumatic.

"The complete and utter devastation we feel at losing someone who was and still is the centre of our world, has truly destroyed our family unit.

"We will never completely come to terms with our loss resulting from such an unnecessary and evil act.

"Today we have some justice for Lewis and we now have to find the strength to move forward without him.''

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who led the investigation, said: "Lewis was killed as the result of an unprovoked and senseless act of violence when he was simply out enjoying himself with friends.

"This was a thoughtless act that robbed a popular young man of his life, and his loving family of someone they loved so dearly.

"No prison sentence will bring Lewis back and they will undoubtedly feel a sense of great loss, sadness and anger for the rest of their lives.

"I do however hope this sentence will offer some sort of comfort and allow them to begin to heal.''

A police spokesman said Horrobin, of Askern, Doncaster, was sentenced to eight years in prison and given an additional three years to serve on licence.

He was found guilty of manslaughter last month.