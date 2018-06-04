Costa Rica Captain Expects Stong England Team In Leeds

The Three Lions take on Los Ticos at Elland Road on Thursday, in their final warm-up game before departing for the World Cup in Russia.

Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz has warned his side they'll face a far stronger England team at Elland Road than the one they played at the 2014 World Cup.

Four years ago England, who had already been eliminated from the competition, lost to Costa Rica - who went on to advance to the quarter-finals.

Gary Cahill, Phil Jones and Raheem Sterling - who are all in Gareth Southgate's current group - played that day, but Ruiz expects a tougher assignment at Elland Road.

He said "I think they are much better than they were four years ago"

"It's going to be a very good game for us. Hopefully we are going to get a good result and good things from that game."

Ruiz is expected to be a feature at Elland Road on Thursday - having been an unused substitute at their game against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Los Ticos defeated them 3-0 in San Jose.

And last World Cup, they beat Uraguay and Italy. They were only eliminated after losing in a penalty shoot-out to Holland.

But captain Ruiz is expecting it to be even harder to make it out of their 2018 World Cup group that features Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

"It's going to be more difficult this time, I think," he said.

"Our group is very similar. We are going to take Brazil out of that similar group because Brazil is very good.

"It's going to be difficult for us but it's very important to win that first game against Serbia."

England will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in the group stages.

On Saturday, they secured a 2-1 victory against Nigeria in their first of 2 pre-tournament friendlies.