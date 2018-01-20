Five Arrested After Car Crashes Into House In Leeds

Police officers tried to stop a blue Volvo V60 at around 3 o'clock this morning on Tempest Road in Beeston this morning before it crashed.

The car - which had three men and two women inside - then crashed into a house on Flaxton Gardens.

All five were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which aren't thought to be life threatening.

The people inside the house were uninjured, but because of damage to the building they've been taken to stay at alternative accommodation.

Police say they want to speak to two men, who're thought to be either Eastern European or Asian in a white van who are believed to have been in an altercation with the blue Volvo on Beeston Road shortly before it was spotted by officers.



