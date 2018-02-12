Boy Rescued From House Fire In Leeds

12 February 2018, 08:13

fire engines generic

A boy's been rescued from a house fire in Leeds.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the upstairs of the house in Rothwell just before 8:30pm yesterday evening.

They rescued the boy, he's being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at hospital.

Two members of the public tried to gain entry but were fought back by the heat and smoke.

They were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Smoke alarms were fitted and working.

Fire investigators are working with the police to work out the cause and origin of the fire.

