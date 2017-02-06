Boy Dies After Falling Ill At School In Hull

6 February 2017, 12:30

Theodore Silvester

He's been named as Theodore Silvester.

The five-year-old boy who died after reportedly choking at school has been named.

Theodore Silvester died after becoming ill at Anlaby Primary School in Hull, on Friday. He was a foundation pupil at the school.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem has yet to take place, Humberside Police said.

A spokesman said: "His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"They have asked the media and the wider public to let them and the people who knew Theodore to come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace.''

A book of condolence has opened at the school.

Counsellors will be there this week to support students, staff and parents.

Meanwhile over £12,000 has been raised to help the boy's family via a fundraising page.

Trending On Capital FM

The Simpsons Predict Lady Gaga Half-Time Show

We're TERRIFIED With How Accurately The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Alessia Cara Nicki Minaj impression

WATCH: Alessia Cara's Impression Of Nicki Minaj Is So Realistic She Might As Well Be Lip-Syncing
Jedward at the CBB Final

The CBB Voting Figures Have Been Revealed Showing Just How Close Jedward Came To Winning

Stranger Things poster

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Selena Gomez Justin Bieber new song

Selena Gomez Leaked A New Song & People Are Convinced It's About Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran Brits emoji

Ed Sheeran’s Confirmed To Perform At The BRIT Awards – & His Custom Emoji Is SO Good