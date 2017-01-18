Bomb Disposal Squad Deal With Suspicious Package In Leeds

18 January 2017, 12:33

suspicious package in leeds

Police have thanked the public for their patience after a large area of Leeds city centre was cordoned off after a suspicious package was found.

 At 8.39am today Police received a report of a suspicious package in Harewood Street.

A cordon was put in place and army experts examined the item and declared it safe.

The cordon and road closures have now been lifted.

The scene is undergoing forensic examination and enquiries are continuing.


UPDATED 18th January 2017, 11:30am 

A large area of Leeds city centre's been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found this morning.

Buildings have been evacuated in the centre of Leeds and Eastgate is currently closed.

It's also affecting Vicar Lane between The Headrow / Eastgate and New Market Street / Kirkgate.

Police were called at 8.:40am this morning to Harewood Street.

A 100m cordon is in place while they investigate.

The bomb disposal team from Catterick are on the scene and are examining the package using a robot.

Trending On Capital FM

Pixar Header

WATCH: Pixar Have Just Released A Video Which Proves The Biggest Fan Theory The World Will Ever See!
Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Music News

See more Music News

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Show

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Shows The Weeknd What He's Missing In Sassy New Video
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Break-Up Asset

The Weeknd Will "Shut Down The Relationship" With Selena Gomez, If You Start Saying This One Thing...

The Weeknd

Kim Kardashian

After Her Robbery Kim Kardashian’s Filmed Scenes For A Movie… About A Jewellery Heist

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne's Reaction When Ex-Boyfriend Charlie Puth's Song Came On Is Hilariously Awkward
Kim Woodburn & Jamie O'Hara

Kim Woodburn Removed From The CBB House After An Explosive Fight With Jamie O'Hara