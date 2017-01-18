Bomb Disposal Squad Deal With Suspicious Package In Leeds

Police have thanked the public for their patience after a large area of Leeds city centre was cordoned off after a suspicious package was found.

At 8.39am today Police received a report of a suspicious package in Harewood Street.



A cordon was put in place and army experts examined the item and declared it safe.



The cordon and road closures have now been lifted.



The scene is undergoing forensic examination and enquiries are continuing.



UPDATED 18th January 2017, 11:30am

Buildings have been evacuated in the centre of Leeds and Eastgate is currently closed.



It's also affecting Vicar Lane between The Headrow / Eastgate and New Market Street / Kirkgate.

Police were called at 8.:40am this morning to Harewood Street.

A 100m cordon is in place while they investigate.



The bomb disposal team from Catterick are on the scene and are examining the package using a robot.