Body Found In Lake In Leeds

A woman's body has been pulled from a lake in Leeds.

Police were called to Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park at 9.18 on Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered in the water by a jogger and was recovered by fire crews.

It's said to be near the boathouse and cafe end of the lake.

The circumstances aren't known.

Police are investigating and a scene is in place.