18-Year-Old Stabbed In Leeds

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Leeds last night.

At 9.48pm on Thursday (2/11), police were called to Stainbeck Road, Meanwood.

An 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries including a significant wound to his stomach. He was taken to hospital and had emergency surgery overnight. He's in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.

A large scene has been cordoned off on Stainbeck Road and a further scene is in place at an address in nearby Stonegate Approach.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack.

"The victim has been very seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in hospital."

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack itself or any other activity in the area, such as suspects fleeing the scene."

"There is currently a large scene in place in Stainbeck Road and we are working to reduce that as soon as we can. We appreciate this will be causing disruption to people in the area but we hope they will recognise the seriousness with which we have to treat an offence of this nature.

"We recognise that an incident like this will cause understandable concern to people in the community and we are liaising with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who will be increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people."