18-Year-Old Denies Terror Offence In South Yorkshire

An 18-year-old has pleaded not guilty to possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing terrorism.

Jack Coulson, of Mexborough, South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from Leeds Magistrates' Court.

It is alleged that between January 3 and January 20 this year, he possessed a document called The Big Book Of Mischief.

The court heard the document contained information of a kind likely to be useful to a person looking to commit an act of terrorism.

Coulson, who was arrested on Tuesday, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 1.