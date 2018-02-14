18-Year-Old Denies Terror Offence In South Yorkshire

14 February 2018, 12:18

Police generic

An 18-year-old has pleaded not guilty to possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing terrorism.

Jack Coulson, of Mexborough, South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from Leeds Magistrates' Court.

It is alleged that between January 3 and January 20 this year, he possessed a document called The Big Book Of Mischief.

The court heard the document contained information of a kind likely to be useful to a person looking to commit an act of terrorism.

Coulson, who was arrested on Tuesday, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 1.

Music News

See more Music News

Cheryl and Fans

Cheryl’s Been Spotted Filming For A New TV Show And Fans Are Losing It

Cheryl

Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson

Twihards Can’t Cope After Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Were Spotted Hanging Out Again

Olivia Attwood Chris Hughes NTAs

Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Confirm Their Split...

Kenan and Kel

Kenan And Kel Reunited And The 90s Kid In Us Can't Cope

Destiny's Child and One Direction

6 Bands That Announced They've Split And Broke Our Hearts In The Process