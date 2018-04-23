The Script & Bastille Set To Play Huge Shows At Scarborogh Open Air Theatre - Get Your Tickets!

These two incredible bands will be rocking Scarborough and you can be there!

When it comes to performing live shows, both The Script and Bastille have to be up there as two of the most entertaining bands around. With plenty of live experience and kniowing just how to impress a crowd, these shows are not to be missed!

The pair have been announced for shows at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre this summer and you just have to be there - so make sure you grab your tickets to see these guys live before they're all gone.

The chart-topping and multi-award-winning Bastille, behind such anthems as 'Pompeii’, ‘Good Grief’, ‘Laura Palmer’ and ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ will play Europe’s largest open-air theatre on Saturday July 28.

Internation superstar Irishmen The Script will be taking to the stage on Thursday 21st June and will be sure to bring their phenomenally popular hits including 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'Hall Of Fame' and 'Rain' to Scarborough!

Check out the Scarborough Open Air Theatre dates below:

Thursday 21st June 2018 – The Script

Saturday 28th July 2018 – Bastille

