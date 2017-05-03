Seven charged after fatal Rhyl stabbing

Two youths have been charged with the murder of a 37-year old-man in north Wales

Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar was found fatally injured along Prince Edward Avenue, Rhyl during the early hours of Sunday

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan but died from his injuries.

One of the two youth has also been charged with the wounding of another male

Police say three other males from the Rhyl area have been released under investigation pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, five males from the greater Manchester area have been charged with violent disorder in relation to the incident.

Detective Inspector Gary Kelly of North Wales Police said: “There remains a significant amount of work to conduct and the investigation is by no means complete.

“Our dedicated team of officers are actively pursuing all lines of enquiry.

“We remain open minded in regard to the motive resulting in this altercation and continue to seek the support of the public in relation to this matter.

“We are aware that this case has had a significant impact on the community and would take this opportunity to reassure the public that additional resources have been deployed to the Rhyl area as the investigation continues.

“Sadly this incident demonstrates how being in possession of a knife can escalate into fatal consequences.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting reference V061153.



