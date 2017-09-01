Man in court accused of giving jihadists sim cards

A man from Cheshire has appeared in court accused of providing hundreds of Sim cards to foreign jihadists to allow them to set up social media accounts to spread Isis propaganda.

32-year-old Rabar Mala, an Iraqi Kurd, was found with 437 Sim cards when his home in Warrington was raided by police on August 20.

It is alleged he activated hundreds of Sim cards between January 2016 and August 21 2017 that were then passed on to fighters in Iraq and Syria.

The cards allowed them to open Twitter and Facebook accounts to target new recruits, it is alleged.

Mala, a car valeter, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday charged with possession of property for the purposes of terrorism under Section 16 of the Terrorism Act.

The court was heard it was the first time anyone had ever been prosecuted under Section 16 of the act in England and Wales.

Mala, of Gough Avenue, appeared in the dock in a grey prison tracksuit.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram remanded Mala in custody ahead of a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on September 21.